The Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme is a breeding measure providing support to dairy farmers to improve the animal health and welfare of the national dairy herd by using genetically superior beef sires for breeding dairy-beef calves. \ Donal O' Leary

The CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme (DBWS) has opened to new applicants.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced the reopening of the DBWS, which has a budget of €25m over four years until 2027 and is co-funded by the European Union.

Participants are required to use AI straws or stock bulls with a minimum rating of three stars on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) dairy beef index (DBI) and on the beef sub-index of the DBI.

Farmers who satisfy the scheme requirements will receive a payment of €20/eligible calf up to a maximum of 50 calves per holding.

Commenting on the scheme, Minister Heydon said: “This scheme, which facilitates an annual opening for new applicants, demonstrates the commitment of this Government to supporting greater integration of the dairy and beef herds to improve the quality, welfare and viability of male calves from dairy herds.”

Dairy-beef

The DBWS is a breeding measure providing support to dairy farmers to improve the animal health and welfare of the national dairy herd by using genetically superior beef sires for breeding dairy-beef calves.

This is the second year of the scheme as part of the CSP, with payments of €4.73m issuing last month to some 7,612 farmers who applied to participate in the scheme in 2024.

Participants are required to use AI straws or stock bulls with a minimum rating of three stars on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation dairy beef index and on the beef sub-index of the DBI.

Applicants to the scheme in 2024 do not need to reapply to the scheme, as their application will automatically roll over to 2025.

“In addition to the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme, a sum of €4m was allocated in Budget 2025 for the implementation of the exchequer-funded National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme, which is also open for applications via agfood.ie until 15 May 2025, further proving this Government’s commitment to support this sector,” added Minister Heydon.

New applicants or the FAS adviser authorised to act on their behalf can submit their application to the CSP DBWS online through agfood.ie until midnight on 15 May 2025.

Read more

Brisk Nenagh trade sees top call of €7,800 for Appel bull

€8m biosecurity advisory service for animal health launched

Twenty20 Beef Club enhancing profitable and sustainable beef farming