The Department of Enterprise has increased the number of general employment permits for a number of agricultural sectors.

From January 2024, 1,000 permits will be available for meat processing operatives. This is an increase on the 425 permits that were issued for 2022.

There will be 350 permit places available for butchers/deboners, 350 available for dairy farm assistants and 1,000 permits available for horticultural workers to support the sector.

The new quotas were announced by Minister of State Neil Richmond.

A further 43 additional occupations have also been deemed eligible for employment permits.

Added occupations

Pig managers, pig farm assistants, butchers/deboners, bakers and specialty forestry harvesting technicians have been added to the eligible occupations list.

“As a result of effective full employment, demand on the employment permits system is very high,” Minister Richmond said.

“Last year, 40,000 permits were issued and demand remains high this year, with over 31,000 permits issued to workers outside of the [European Economic Area] who are coming to Ireland to address the real skills shortages that are impacting businesses across the country."

Salary boost

A roadmap for increasing salary thresholds for all types of employment permits has also been announced.

Currently, the salary threshold for general employment permits is €30,000 and has not changed in almost a decade. This will increase to €34,000 in January 2024 and then further increases will be introduced in 2025.

“From January, the minimum salary for new general employment permits will increase from €30,000 to €34,000.

"For healthcare assistants, home carers, meat processors and horticultural workers, their minimum salary will increase to €30,000. All general employment permit holders will see their salary gradually increase to €39,000,” he said.