The French government have reaffirmed their opposition to the Mercosur deal, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

This comes after the association’s president, Francie Gorman, met with the French ambassador to Ireland Céline Place in the Irish Farm Centre to discuss the trade deal and other issues.

The ambassador confirmed that the Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne had been invited to a recent meeting, convened by the French Minister for European Affairs, of countries concerned about Mercosur but that he was unable to attend.

Gorman said he had written to the Tánaiste and Minister for Trade Simon Harris to seek a meeting with him on the trade agreement.

“The government gave a clear commitment in their programme for government to work with other member states to oppose the Mercosur deal, yet they were not at this meeting organised by France. It is very concerning,” he said.

Opposition

In addition, the French ambassador told the IFA that France remain opposed to a deal that would allow in more imports that do not meet our world-class standards.

“Ambassador Place emphasised that president Macron continues to voice his opposition to the deal because of the negative implications for European farmers.

“France has always been a steadfast ally of ours on farming issues. We work closely with [French National Federation of Agricultural Producers' Unions] to secure outcomes that safeguard the family farm.”

Issues

The IFA president and ambassador Place also discussed the uncertainty posed by the tariffs placed on Irish food products and the negotiations that will get underway shortly on the next CAP.

“We re-affirmed the importance of securing the CAP budget in the first place and then looking for the distribution of that budget in a way that food production and farmers are supported,” added Gorman.

“We also raised the issue of live exports and the importance of the lairage facilities in Cherbourg, as well as concerns around the transport regulations for breeding horses.”

