One of France’s largest supermarket chains has committed to not selling any meat from Mercosur countries.

Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard has said that the supermarket made the decision in response to farmer concerns about the impact the deal could have on their businesses.

“Everywhere in France, we hear the dismay and anger of farmers facing the proposed free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur and the risk of spillover on to the French market of meat production not respecting its requirements and standards.

“In response to this concern, Carrefour wants to form a united front with the agricultural world and is today committing not to sell any meat from Mercosur,” Bompard said.

Solidarity

He said that he hopes to inspire other players in the agri-food sector and give impetus to a broader movement of solidarity, even beyond the distribution sector, which is already at the forefront of the fight for the French origin of the meat that it markets.

“I particularly call on those involved in out-of-home catering, who represent more than 30% of meat consumption in France - but 60% of which is imported - to join our commitment.

“It is by coming together that we can reassure French stock breeders that there will be no possible circumvention. At Carrefour, we are ready for it, whatever the prices and quantities of meat that Mercosur will be forced to offer us,” he said.

Kantar Worldpanel figures show that Carrefour holds a 21.4% share of the French grocery market.

Concern

This week, Ireland South MEP Michael McNamara urged the outgoing government leaders to seek legal advice on the possibility of the European Commission giving the EU-Mercosur deal the green light without national parliament approval.

He said that Brussels could get the deal over the line by “splitting” it into two sections - matters related exclusively to trade and all other aspects of the deal.