Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan has criticised both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael MEPs for not supporting a vote which called for the Mercosur trade deal to be scrapped.

The Sinn Féin MEP said that this was a missed opportunity to send a message that all parties in Ireland are united in opposition to the trade deal with the South American countries.

Boylan said that there were two opportunities for MEPs to back a vote calling for the EU to scrap the Mercosur trade deal.

“Sinn Féin was the only party to use both opportunities to vote in favour of scrapping the deal. Fine Gael abstained, while Fianna Fáil couldn’t work out if they were for or against the vote,” she said.

“It is also the latest incident that poses questions about where Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael stand on the Mercosur deal."

Trade deal

The agreement will see tariff reductions, in perpetuity, for beef exporters from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia.

Meat Industry Ireland recently estimated that the impact of the Mercosur trade deal once fully phased in will cost the Irish beef sector between €100m and €130m.

“Before the general election, the Government claimed in the Dáil that they were opposed to the Mercosur deal,” added Boylan.

“It is clear that the Government parties are talking out of both sides of their mouth and cannot be trusted to oppose this deal.

“The Mercosur deal is bad for our health, our environment and Ireland as a whole. Sinn Féin will continue to oppose this rotten deal at every opportunity.”

