Meal feeding pre and post-weaning has been a popular action under the beef welfare scheme in recent years.

The 2024 beef scheme set to replace the 2023 National Beef Welfare Scheme looks almost certain to drop the controversial IBR testing measure.

Discussions between Department of Agriculture officials and farm organisations are said to be at an advanced stage, with a solid proposal on the table without IBR testing.

The popular meal feeding option remains in place and is being teamed with vaccination of weanlings for pneumonia and possibly clostridial diseases, with blackleg being the main target.

These remain proposals for a payment in the region of €50 per eligible calf, but pressure is building to get a scheme formulated and released so farmers with autumn-born weanlings can partake and receive maximum payment.

Calves eligible under previous schemes were born from 1 July in the year preceding the scheme to 30 June in the year in which the scheme is in operation.

If this remains the case then information is required quickly to allow all animals to comply.

Further changes

There are also further possible changes on the way. The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the Department is considering accepting requests from farm organisations to lift the limit on the number of animals on which payment can be claimed.

The 2023 scheme included a payment cap on 40 calves for the meal feeding option which aggravated larger herds, many of which were also hit with payment cuts through changes to payments under the CAP Strategic Plan.

Over 16,000 farmers received payment of €14.47m under the 2023 National Beef Welfare Scheme.

Within this, over 10,500 completed IBR testing receiving payments ranging from €120 to €300 per herd.