Slovakia has banned the movement of livestock in the country and all mass livestock events including cattle marts and shows.

The Slovakian government announced the “extraordinary emergency measures” on Monday in an effort to stem the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and it will be in effect until further notice.

Six farms have gone down with the disease so far in 2025, affecting thousands of cattle.

In response, the organisation of markets, exhibitions, shows and other mass events involving susceptible animals (bovine, caprine and other cloven-hoofed animals) is now prohibited.

A spokesperson for the Slovakian government said: “The aim is to prevent contact between animals from different farms and reduce the risk of spreading the infection.”

Restrictions

Susceptible animals can no longer be imported into the country and the movement of animals from and to holdings located in the protection and surveillance zones will be governed by veterinary measures.

The only exception for transport measures is to approved slaughterhouses in Slovakia or other EU member states.

The government has also banned the entry of any unauthorised person and the entry of any unauthorised vehicle on to farms. All persons, vehicles and machinery entering and leaving a farm must be registered, including the date, time, name and vehicle registration.

People and vehicles will also be subject to new strict disinfection requirements at farms and border crossings.

All farmers are ordered to reports any suspicion of FMD to the regional veterinary authority and will be obligated to liquidate their farm.

