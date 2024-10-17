Pictured at the launch of the Regen Project is (l-r): Kevin Cahill, Managing Director, ABP Ireland & Poland, Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Sysco, Marian Cahill, Merchandising Director, Sysco and Tipperary farmer Aoibhín Coady.

Sysco Ireland and ABP have launched a five-year sustainable farming project into regenerative farming methods.

The Regen initiative, which aims to share the learnings to benefit the wider farming industry, will follow Tipperary farmer Aoibhín Coady’s journey as she trials a wide range of sustainable agricultural practices.

The initiative aims to help combat the effects of climate change, while highlighting the processes and benefits to farmers and continuing to produce high-quality beef.

Throughout the project, results will be scientifically measured and verified by a panel of independent experts.

Speaking on the project, Sysco Ireland CEO Mark Lee said the ultimate aim of Regen is to support the development of farming processes that work in harmony with nature

“We are steadfast in our commitment to driving innovation and promoting sustainability across every part of the food industry. This pioneering project plays an important part in achieving this ambition.”

Regenerative farming

Sysco, an Irish food service specialist, has been in a partnership with Irish beef processor ABP for the last 30 years.

Throughout the duration of the project, Aoibhín will learn from industry experts as she applies regenerative farming practices and works to improve soil and water quality, biodiversity, animal health and crop diversity.

Managing director at ABP Ireland & Poland Kevin Cahill said they are committed to exploring sustainable agriculture and enhancing biodiversity, improving soil health and helping mitigate the effects of climate change.

“This project with Sysco Ireland and Aoibhín Coady is an exciting opportunity to lead by example, demonstrating the positive role that beef farming can play in high-quality food production, while preserving our natural resources for future generations.”

Farmer Aoibhín Coady added: “The new processes that we are incorporating into our farming will not only safeguard the future of my family’s farm, but also will be shared throughout the farming community, with the aim of educating others on the benefits of regenerative practices and inspiring more farmers to adopt them.”