The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmer Association (ICSA) has criticised the Minister for Agriculture's comments that he “won’t be waiting” for consensus with farm organisations before making changes to the TB Eradication Programme.

The ICSA said this is the wrong approach at a critical time in the fight against the disease and urged Minister Martin Heydon to take summit feedback seriously.

The association’s animal health and welfare chair John Barron said that farmers must be recognised as key stakeholders in this process, not as passive recipients of policy.

“We are the ones living with the consequences of TB breakdowns every day, financially, emotionally, and operationally, and that experience cannot be overlooked,” he said.

“We believe that measures imposed without the trust and cooperation of the farming community are far less likely to succeed. Farmers are not demanding a veto, but they do expect to be listened to.”

Proposals

In addition, the association called to the Minister to not pursue “flawed proposals” such as herd categorisation and risk-based trading.

“These were firmly rejected at the TB forum. They would unfairly devalue cattle that have never tested positive for TB and threaten the viability of countless family farms,” added Barron.

“Covering production costs is already difficult, but if your cattle have been arbitrarily devalued, you’ve got no chance.

“Science must be applied consistently, not selectively to justify harsher rules for farmers while gaps in wildlife control go unaddressed.”

