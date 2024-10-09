“Farmers have spent the money on BVD and now they’ll have to spend more money on IBR. They have to put money into BVD and clear it up," McNamara said.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) have called on the Government to complete payments to farmers under the BVD scheme before starting new initiatives.

In Budget 2025, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue announced €10m in funding for additional animal health measures including a possible IBR vaccination and advice programme.

IFA animal health committee chair TJ Maher told the Irish Farmers Journal that although an IBR scheme would be supported, the BVD programme must be paid for first. “We believe the funding is there to close out the BVD programme.

“€7.5m to €8m would pay for that testing, especially if it was paid in one bulk.”

