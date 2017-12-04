CAP designed in Brussels but will be made in Ireland
By Phelim O'Neill on 04 December 2017
The move by Brussels to give greater implementation authority to member states will give the Government options to do what is best for Ireland.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Agribusiness
By Thomas Hubert on 04 December 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 01 December 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 01 December 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 04 December 2017
By Contributor on 17 October 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 29 November 2017
6 METRE REACH2.8 TONNE LIFT120 HPCALL SALES 087 2578338VAT Inclusi...
AS NEW MLT 6276 METRE REACH2.7 TONNE LIFT3200 HRSNEW TYRESSN...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
126,000km, MOT, one careful owner, immaculate condition inside and outside, full...
DUE IN BY MID DECADBLUE110 BOOST TO 141BRILLIANT FARMERS TRACTOR...