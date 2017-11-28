Sign in to your account
Christmas election avoided after Tánaiste resigns

By on
Following a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday morning, the Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has resigned from her position in Government, after several weeks of controversy.
Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has tendered her resignation to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar it has been announced, effectively averting the prospect of a Christmas election.

The news comes following several weeks of controversy and a motion of no confidence from Fianna Fáil in the Tánaiste, over her handling of emails relating to the O’Higgins Commission while she was Minister for Justice in 2015.

In a statement, Fitzgerald said she would be standing down as Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

"Today I made the decision to tender my resignation to the Taoiseach, stepping-down with immediate effect as Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve in Government, but I believe it is necessary to take this decision to avoid an unwelcome and potentially destabilising general election at this historically critical time.

"Throughout my career I have always sought to act with integrity and responsibility, and that is why I have decided on this occasion to put the national interest ahead of my own personal reputation.

"I have always believed in fairness and equality and these principles have guided my work as Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, as Minister for Justice and Equality, and now as Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation."

Crisis talks

Phonecalls and crisis talks took place between the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – Michéal Martin and Leo Varadkar – over the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday.

Fine Gael backed Fitzgerald from the outset and said she would not be forced from her position. However, Fianna Fáil called for her to resign or force a general election.

Brexit negotiations

At the next European council of ministers meeting in December, it is hoped that the Brexit negotiations can move on to phase two. However, the Irish border question and what financial obligations the UK will have once it leaves have yet to be resolved.

A Christmas election around this time would have left Ireland without a government during this next important stage of negotiations.

Read more

Country on the verge of a general election before Christmas

Opposition parties continue to call for Tánaiste to resign

