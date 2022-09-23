European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal at the Ploughing.

The research Ireland is “looking at” on climate “will have to be put into action more urgently in order to address the consequences of the Russian illegal invasion of Ukraine”, says European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at the National Ploughing Championships this week, Commissioner McGuinness said that for every sector, there are “huge consequences” of “the use of energy as blackmail by Russia” when it comes to European food and energy security.

“From the point of view of cost increases and the availability of [farm] inputs, that’s a concern that I have. I know that a number of fertiliser plants are shuttering so there won’t be supply of fertiliser.

Techniques

“This requires us to look at what techniques we use that allow us to address production needs. And, again, there are fears amongst farmers about this,” she said.

The Commissioner said that “when it comes to food, it’s fundamental” and, therefore, the European Commission is trying to support farmers to mitigate the impact of the war in Ukraine at European level.

However, she also said that at a national level, “there are opportunities for member states, governments, to address the concerns of agriculture”.

