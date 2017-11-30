Coveney appointed Tánaiste and other changes in Cabinet
Simon Coveney, the former Minister for Agriculture, has been nominated to assume the office of Tánaiste by an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Coveney will replace Frances Fitzgerald, who resigned on Monday.
As the current Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade with responsibility for Brexit, the Taoiseach has said that the role will enhance Simon Coveney’s “position across Europe in our vital Brexit negotiations”.
Delighted to appoint @simoncoveney as Tanaiste. This will enhance his position across Europe in our vital Brexit negotiations.— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) November 30, 2017
A position also left vacant by Fitzgerald was the position of Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation. Heather Humphries, the current Minister for Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht, is to take over the role.
Humphries will be replaced by Josepha Madigan, from the Dublin Rathdown constituency.
