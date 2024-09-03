The number of herds identifying BVD-positive animals has reduced by 36 herds to 172 herds. \ Philip Doyle

The bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) national eradication programme has recorded further progress in its goal to eradicate BVD.

The number of BVD-positive animals identified up to week 34 of 2024 has been recorded by Animal Health Ireland at 383 calves. This represents a reduction of 185 calves, or 33%, on the corresponding period in 2023.

The number of BVD-positive calves identified represents 0.02% of the 2,093,518 calves tested to date in 2024.

The number of calves tested is running 47,422 head lower than in 2023 and reflects the continued reduction in the national suckler herd and the stagnation in the country’s dairy herd.

Herd incidence

The number of BVD-positive herds has also reduced significantly, reducing from 208 herds for the first 34 weeks in 2023 to 172 herds in 2024. This equates to 0.28% of all herds, compared with 0.33% for the corresponding timeframe in 2023.

The programme results also outline that 335 BVD-positive calves have been recorded dead, with just one herd retaining such animals for more than three weeks following the date of the first test.

The number of empty tags recorded has also reduced significantly, reducing from 21,084 tags (98%) up to week 34 in 2023 to 17,659 empty tags for the year to date.