One of the largest dairy farms in southeastern Mexico, operating 1,562ha (3,858ac), has gone on the market.

The large-scale dairy enterprise Tecnología Ganadera Tropical (TGT) is based in the Campeche state and comes with professional management and an AFS breeding multiplication programme.

TGT is an agricultural company established in 2002 by Australian Steven Holt, which aimed to improve the genetics of Australian Friesian Sahiwal dairy cattle and Boer goats.

Managing partner at Brown & Co Charles Whitaker said that the farm is suitable for an existing dairy farmer or farming family looking to expand into a country that seeks to support and grow its domestic dairy and agricultural production.

“This is a great opportunity for a young entrepreneurial dairy farmer or dairy farming family to invest on an enterprise on a far lower capital base than traditional developed dairy markets of Europe, UK, US and New Zealand to build a substantial business in dairy and/or breeding.”

Infrastructure

The business is offered for sale on a walk-in walk-out basis, as a turnkey model, with a management team and staff in place.

The company owns two adjoining ranches - Coyote Flaco and San Antonio Cayal. The farm is divided into 120 fields, securely fenced with permanent water and internal road access.

Land use is made up of 350ha of improved pastures and cultivations, plus 1,200ha of regenerative agroforestry, which varies in condition across the property.

TGT manages 671 head of cattle and 274 head of Boer goats, though the company has potential for significant expansion of production, according to Brown & Co.

It also boasts a milking parlour capable of milking 300 cows and the operation currently attains an average raw milk price of $0.60/l.

The farm, which comes with extensive livestock handling facilities, a principal farmhouse and staff accommodation, is an hour drive from the state’s capital and five hours from Cancun International Airport.

Mexico

Campeche, one of the safest places in Mexico, is a tropical region, with the rainy season running from May to November. The farm receives 940mm of rain annually.

In addition, with a recognition of an over-dependency on milk imports, the Mexican government launched a plan to invest in new dairy processing facilities, commit to guaranteed prices and improve distribution.

Dairy farmers in Mexico are being incentivised with guaranteed-price schemes, subsidies, preferential credit lines, production friendly policies and the construction of a new pasteurisation plant.

