The base price, including the west Cork co-operative’s future proof and somatic cell count bonuses, is 49.59c/l, excluding VAT. \ Philip Doyle

Carbery Group has maintained its base price for milk supplied in April at 47.84c/l, excluding VAT and bonuses.

The base price, including the west Cork co-operative’s future proof and somatic cell count (SCC) bonuses, is 49.59c/l, excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for Carbery said: "Wider uncertainty around the outlook for global markets in the face of potential tariffs is somewhat impacting dairy market performance.

"Carbery will continue to monitor the situation closely as we prioritise maximising returns for our shareholders.”

If the decision to hold the April milk price is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average milk price of 49.59c/l, inclusive of the 0.5cpl SCC bonus and future proof sustainability bonus but excluding VAT.

In addition, the future proof bonus available to suppliers for 2025 increased by 0.25c/l to a total of 1.25c/l.

In terms of other co-ops, Dairygold, Tirlán and Lakeland Dairies have all held their milk price for the month of April, while the price has fallen at Kerry Dairy Ireland.

