Lakeland Dairies’ chair Niall Matthews thanked Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon for the meeting and committed to working with him on these critical topics.

Lakeland Dairies has held a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon to discuss the retention of the nitrates derogation, action on TB and encouraging more young people into farming.

Lakeland Dairies’ chair Niall Matthews sat down with Minister Heydon and spoke about the issues that affect its farm families.

Commenting after the meeting, Matthews said that in terms of water quality, “the wind is at our back” and farmers are making great progress as a dairy industry.

“The recent positive EPA results show that Irish farmers are stepping up and playing a leadership role in protecting and improving water quality,” he said.

“Retaining the nitrates derogation is vital and of national importance. The dairy industry is a cornerstone of regional economic activity across Ireland. If we are to continue leading as an economic powerhouse in rural communities, the derogation must be preserved."

Lakeland welcomed the Government’s new cabinet sub-committee on the nitrates action programme, which it had called for ahead of the formation of the current Programme for Government.

Matthews also acknowledged the seriousness of TB with the Minister and spoke about the “immense emotional and financial distress” it causes to farm families.

“We must take bold and brave steps to reduce incidence rates, not only for the welfare of our farmers, but for the continued strength of our agri-food export industry.”

He added that the co-operative is committed to supporting measures that encourage the next generation into farming.

“It is an exciting and rewarding career that plays a key role in delivering safe, nutritious and sustainable food to consumers across the globe, all the while witnessing the cycle of life every day.

“We need talented, committed and skilled young farmers for our rewarding industry to ensure that we continue to be world leaders in what we do.”

