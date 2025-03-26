The scheme for 2025 will pay farmers rearing such calves for €20/calf to a maximum of 50. \ Odhran Ducie

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said the new National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme (NDBWS) is a start in addressing the “huge mistake made by Government” in not providing such a scheme in the CAP strategic plans.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced the new scheme with €4m in funding, which the IFA claims must be built on to adequately support farmers making long-term investments in rearing beef calves from the dairy herd.

The scheme for 2025 will pay farmers rearing such calves €20/calf to a maximum of 50.

IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said that this payment should be higher.

“The challenges in retaining farmers in this production system are well documented,” he said.

“If we are to have a long-term sustainable approach to rearing dairy beef calves, the level of direct support available to farmers must be built on to bring the payment to €100/calf reared.”

Improvements

Participants in NDBWS 2025 will be required to weigh eligible calves and submit weight data to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The IFA added that other improvements to this scheme must include the removal of the maximum number of eligible calves and consideration must be given to including commercial beef value (CBV) as an eligibility criterion for calves in the scheme.

“[The Minister] must show his long-term commitment by setting out clearly and in advance of the peak breeding season on dairy farms the supports and the criteria that will be attached for future years,” added Hanrahan.

“Farmers making investments on their farms for this production system need clear sight of the longer-term supports that will be available to them and dairy farmers making breeding decisions need sight of the type of calves that will be supported in future years.”

Read more

New scheme for weighing dairy beef calves announced

Beginners' tips for rearing dairy calves

Farming in Irish payment sought by INHFA