Dairy prices have increased again at this week’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.

The GDT price index increased by 1.9%, as four dairy products rose in value, with only two cheese products bucking this positive trend.

This rise marks the second successive increase after there was a 4.8% increase on 5 November.

In total, 36,244t of dairy produce was traded, as 162 bidders participated in Tuesday’s auction.

Topping the charts was whole milk powder, which had the largest increase, at 3.2% to €3,626/t. This was followed by anhydrous milk fat, which rose to €7,223/t, up 1%, and skim milk powder, up 0.9% to €2,731/t.

Butter also saw an increase, growing in price by 0.5% to €6,641.

On the other end of the scales, the only produce to see decreases in value were cheddar, which went down 3.1% to €4,581/t, and mozzarella, which fell 6.6% to €4,089/t.

There were no figures available for butter milk powder and lactose at this week’s auction.