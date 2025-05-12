Carol Nolan said she hopes the “the lukewarm reaction” to the revised program will not lead to a situation where the Department “will simply push through measures opposed by farmers most impacted by the spread of the disease among their stock”. / Donal O' Leary

Offaly TD Carol Nolan has called on the Department of Agriculture to clarify if it will pay for any additional testing imposed on farms in the new TB proposals.

It comes as Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has voiced his intention to “move quickly” to refine the TB Eradication Programme following the TB summit on Thursday.

The Independent TD said she hopes the “the lukewarm reaction” to the revised program will not lead to a situation where the Department “will simply push through measures opposed by farmers most impacted by the spread of the disease among their stock”.

“Given the anticipated increase in reactor numbers it absolutely vital that Government provides cast-iron guarantees that any additional mandatory testing will be paid for in full by the Department of Agriculture, including the pre/post movement 30-day test,” she said.

“We have to remember that these proposals are coming in the context of an expected reduction in the number of cattle available for supply this year.”

Reactors

On its current trajectory, reactor rates for TB on Irish farms could approach in excess of 63,000 by the beginning of 2026.

“I accept that Minister Heydon is being proactive on the issue and that everyone wants a good resolution, but we cannot have a situation where the clear concerns, backed by the substantial scientific and cost evidence that farmers have brought to the table, is simply ignored or downplayed. The farmers on the ground are the experts here,” added Nolan.

“This is a looming threat to farmers economic viability, and it needs to be addressed immediately.”

Read more

Minister plans to move quickly to introduce new TB measures

ICMSA wants ‘speedy turnaround’ on ‘improved’ TB proposals

News podcast: new TB rules, cattle shortage and milk supply