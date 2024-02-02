The theme of the programme will be on herd improvement and labour.

Aurivo and Teagasc have selected five farms to take part in the fourth phase of their joint farm profitability programme, which aims to improve farm profitability and environmental practices.

Five focus farms have been selected throughout the Aurivo catchment, from which key messages and learnings will be shared with all Aurivo suppliers as the programme demonstrates best practice and adoption of new technologies.

These learnings will be shared through the Aurivo supplier newsletter, short videos and public farm walks.

An Aurivo supplier survey completed late last year highlighted a clear demand by farmers to be able to access video e-learning resources, as well as to have the opportunity to attend a number of on-farm knowledge transfer events to bring learnings to life.

Key programme topics will also be delivered through discussion groups in the region.

Skills

Aurivo chair Raymond Barlow said the initiative equips farmers with the skills to confidently face challenges, such as increased regulation, environmental demands, labour and attracting young people to the industry head on, as well as enhancing farm viability into the future.

Back row L-R: Declan Marren, farm profitability and sustainability manager Aurivo; Cathal Garvey vice-chair Aurivo; Paul Merrick Aurivo liquid milk committee; Seán O'Donnell board member Aurivo; Justin Commins, farm profitability and sustainability specialist, Aurivo. Front row L-R: Tom Kellegher, Teagasc regional manager; Raymond Barlow, chair Aurivo; Donal Tierney, CEO Aurivo, John McCabe, programme advisor, Teagasc.

Aurivo farm profitability and sustainability manager Declan Marren added that for winter milk producers, a new aspect of the programme will be dedicated workshops at critical times of the year.

“Liquid milk is an integral part of the Aurivo business, accounting for 25% of the overall milk pool.

"Everything discussed within the Aurivo/Teagasc farm profitability programme is relevant and applicable to winter milk producers. However, there are times of the year when these systems need tailored advice,” he said.

Herd improvement

Teagasc joint programme adviser John McCabe commented that the overarching theme of this tranche of the programme will be on herd improvement and labour.

“We are focusing in on these two major areas in order to really drive change on Aurivo supplier farms.

"The programme is set up to deliver for farmers from a profitability point of view. However, many of the aspects covered go hand in hand with key elements highlighted in the Teagasc MACC 2023, which will be critical to delivering on our environmental and sustainability targets as a sector.”