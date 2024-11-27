Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy chairs a panel consisting of Ciaran Aylward, Ornua; John Murray, Bord Bia; Corrigan Sowman, New Zealand dairy farmer; and Auko Sikkenga, Dutch dairy farmer. \ Claire Nash
Irish Farmers Journal dairy editor Aidan Brennan chairs a panel on protected urea and clover with Corrigan Sowman, New Zealand dairy farmer; David Wall, Teagasc; Tom Downey, dairy farmer; and Liam Dunphy, Gouldings.\ Donal O’Leary.
Farmers tune in to a panel on profitability featuring Laurence Shalloo, Teagasc; Mike Bermingham, dairy farmer; and Corrigan Sowman, New Zealand dairy farmer. \ Claire Nash
CattleEye founder Terry Canning won the Dairy Day innovation award at the Dairy Dragons competition. \ Claire Nash
Giving it socks: Laura Ryan, Leah Kent, Aisling Mullins and Sarah O’Donohue from Mitchelstown, Co Cork. \ Claire Nash
Alan Jagoe and Diarmuid Hegarty take part in the Dairy Day discussion group of the year quiz. \ Claire Nash
Mairead Whitty of the Farming for Water EIP speaking at Dairy Day. \ Donal O’Leary
Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy chairs a panel consisting of Ciaran Aylward, Ornua; John Murray, Bord Bia; Corrigan Sowman, New Zealand dairy farmer; and Auko Sikkenga, Dutch dairy farmer. \ Claire Nash
Irish Farmers Journal dairy editor Aidan Brennan chairs a panel on protected urea and clover with Corrigan Sowman, New Zealand dairy farmer; David Wall, Teagasc; Tom Downey, dairy farmer; and Liam Dunphy, Gouldings.\ Donal O’Leary.
Farmers tune in to a panel on profitability featuring Laurence Shalloo, Teagasc; Mike Bermingham, dairy farmer; and Corrigan Sowman, New Zealand dairy farmer. \ Claire Nash
CattleEye founder Terry Canning won the Dairy Day innovation award at the Dairy Dragons competition. \ Claire Nash
Giving it socks: Laura Ryan, Leah Kent, Aisling Mullins and Sarah O’Donohue from Mitchelstown, Co Cork. \ Claire Nash
Alan Jagoe and Diarmuid Hegarty take part in the Dairy Day discussion group of the year quiz. \ Claire Nash
Mairead Whitty of the Farming for Water EIP speaking at Dairy Day. \ Donal O’Leary
SHARING OPTIONS: