The Lakeland Dairies and Teagasc Signpost programme will take place on Michael Clarke’s farm near Mullingar, Co Westmeath, at 11.30am on Tuesday 29 April.

A farm event, as part of the Teagasc Signpost programme, will take place on a Lakeland Dairies farm in Co Westmeath this April.

The event, titled 'Building Sustainable Practices', will cover nutrient management and clover performance, managing mid-season grass to maximise milk production, effective farmyard planning to protect water quality and information on the €60m Farming for Water EIP initiative.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lakeland member relations manager Eamon Duignan said that this programme is an incredible resource in supporting Ireland’s water quality and climate ambitions.

“The Lakeland Dairies/Teagasc joint programme has been working hand-in-hand with our suppliers to help the delivery and adoption of all the latest cutting-edge advice and technology at farm level,” he said.

“These are helping every day to improve water quality, boost biodiversity and increase profitability at farm level."

Clarke milks 250 cows along with his wife Lynn and their son Liam and Lakeland describes him as a top-class farmer who adopts modern technologies and practices to drive efficiencies and profitability.

The Signpost programme aims to lead climate action by farmers and achieve early progress in reducing gaseous emissions, while improving water quality, increasing biodiversity, reducing costs and creating more profitable and sustainable farming enterprises.

“I thank Michael, Lynn and Liam for opening their gates for this important event, where the hugely popular €60m Farming for Water EIP will also be discussed,” added Duignan.

“The EIP is proving to be a major weapon in our campaign to improve water quality. I encourage all farmers to attend on the day.”

