The Lakeland Dairies board has held its price for milk supplied in April.

The price of 46.38c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein will be paid for April milk in the Republic of Ireland and remains the unchanged since February.

This price is also inclusive of the 0.5c/l sustainability incentive payment.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 39.8p/l will be paid for milk supplied in April, which is also inclusive of the 0.5p/l sustainability incentive payment.

The base price has been held from last month.

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said: “The global dairy markets remain relatively stable at present despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the global economic performance.

“Crucially, the supply/demand dynamic remains largely in balance, which is providing market stability.”

