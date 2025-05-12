The Lakeland Dairies board has held its price for milk supplied in April.
The price of 46.38c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein will be paid for April milk in the Republic of Ireland and remains the unchanged since February.
This price is also inclusive of the 0.5c/l sustainability incentive payment.
In Northern Ireland, a base price of 39.8p/l will be paid for milk supplied in April, which is also inclusive of the 0.5p/l sustainability incentive payment.
The base price has been held from last month.
A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said: “The global dairy markets remain relatively stable at present despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the global economic performance.
“Crucially, the supply/demand dynamic remains largely in balance, which is providing market stability.”
