The National Dairy Council (NDC) has launched the second annual Future Farmer competition.

The NDC is looking for enthusiastic young people from around the country to tell them why they want to be a Future Farmer.

The four winners will each receive a €150 One4All voucher, a guest spot on the panel at Bloom Festival this summer, and, new this year, a class trip to a working dairy farm for their entire class.

NDC schools programme manager Sinead Whelan said that the future of the dairy industry lies in the hands of the next generation of farmers who will assume stewardship over the land.

“I see first-hand the passion that young people have for a collaborative, positive future in this country, and the Future Farmer competition is one way of encouraging them to record their hopes and ambitions for the decades to come.”

Applications

Last year’s winners also got to meet the Taoiseach at Bord Bia Bloom, where they discussed with him what they loved about farming and what they hoped for in their future career.

To enter, students are invited to send a video, voice note, essay or poster to the NDC by email at futurefarmer@ndc.ie or Instagram via @ndc_ie before 5pm on Friday 2 May.

Schools across the country are invited to enter in the hope of winning vouchers, an appearance at Bord Bia Bloom, and a trip to a dairy farm for their class.

It is not limited to students living on farms, and pupils of all backgrounds are encouraged to enter

The winners will be announced on 9 May, with the panel at Bord Bia Bloom taking place on Friday 30 May.

Garry Ringrose, Ireland rugby player and NDC spokesperson added that Irish dairy has been a key part of his development in sport.

"When I was coming up in rugby, getting my nutrition right was just as important as training hard. A solid, balanced diet wasn’t just about growing, it was about fuelling my body for the demands of the game,” he said.

“For the next generation of athletes to succeed, we’ll also need dedicated food producers behind them, which is why I’m proud to support the Future Farmer initiative with the National Dairy Council."

