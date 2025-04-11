ICSA animal health and welfare chair John Barron said that the “outdated” caps no longer reflect the true market value of quality stock, particularly high-value pedigree breeding animals. / Donal O' Leary

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called for an increase to all compensation rates under the TB Eradication Programme.

As a stakeholder in the TB forum, the association put forward the proposal for the revised TB strategy and is awaiting on revised proposals from the Department of Agriculture.

The ICSA said that the cap on valuations must be increased from €3,000 to €5,000 for standard animals, and from €5,000 to €7,000 for pedigree animals.

ICSA animal health and welfare chair John Barron said that the “outdated” caps no longer reflect the true market value of quality stock, particularly high-value pedigree breeding animals.

“Farmers cannot be left worse off under any new proposals,” he said.

“We need to see a uniform national approach. All Regional Veterinary Offices (RVOs) must implement agreed protocols consistently to ensure fairness and transparency around every breakdown, regardless of what county you are in.”

Demands

The ICSA is also demanding:

A full review of, and proper resourcing for, the wildlife control programme.

Faster removal of reactors and rapid follow-up testing to ensure farms are not closed for longer than absolutely necessary.

Removal of inconclusive animals from herds - with full compensation, provided there are no other reactors, with the herd remaining open.

Pre-testing of breeding cows and bulls over 36 months, or confirmation they come from a recently tested herd (within six months).

Removal of the post-movement testing requirement.

Additional testing for animals with three or more movements since they were last tested.

A dedicated AIM data system for contract rearers.

