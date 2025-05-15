A spokesperson for Kerry Dairy Ireland said: “While global demand for dairy remains resilient, the ongoing US tariff actions are putting pressure on the US Dollar." \ Donal O' Leary

Kerry Dairy Ireland has set its milk price for April milk supplies at 47.98c/l, excluding VAT.

This price for standard constituents is including quality and sustainability bonuses and marks the third successive fall in the milk price at the co-op, down 0.95c/l compared with March.

In addition, at EU standard constituents - 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat - the milk price for last month is 52.42c/l, excluding VAT.

Based on Kerry Dairy Ireland’s average milk solids for April, the milk price return with quality and sustainability bonuses is 51.31c/l, excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for Kerry Dairy Ireland said: “While global demand for dairy remains resilient, the ongoing US tariff actions are putting pressure on the US dollar.

“As a result, European export prices are losing competitiveness with the US and New Zealand.”

Other co-ops

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies has decided to maintain its milk price for all supplies on the island of Ireland last month.

The price of 46.38c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein will be paid for April milk in the Republic of Ireland. This price is also inclusive of the 0.5c/l sustainability incentive payment.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 39.8p/l will be paid for milk supplied in April, which is also inclusive of the 0.5p/l sustainability incentive payment.

