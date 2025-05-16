Tirlán chair John Murphy said that while dairy markets are relatively stable, there has been a decline in returns for some individual products.

Tirlán has set its milk price for April supplies at 47.17c/l, excluding VAT.

The price at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein means that the co-operative has held its milk price from March supplies.

A sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l, excluding VAT, will be paid to qualifying suppliers, adjusted for delivered constituents.

The average price paid by Tirlán for April creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 52.32c/l, excluding VAT.

“The outcome of trade discussions over the coming period is likely to impact on market direction," he said.

"Consumer reaction to higher prices will also need to be closely watched. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

