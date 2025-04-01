Kilkenny hurling manager Derek Lyng with Paddy Deegan (left) and Richie Reid as Avonmore owner Tirlán reaffirms sponsorship commitments to Kilkenny GAA for the 2025 season. \ Sam Barnes /Sportsfile

Tirlán has announced that it will sponsor Kilkenny GAA for the 2025 GAA senior championship season.

Avonmore was the name on Kilkenny jerseys since 1994, with the brand’s owner Tirlán Co-operative added in 2024.

The Cats open their 2025 Leinster Championship season on 19 April with a home fixture against Galway.

Speaking at an event in Tirlán’s Collaboration Hub at Abbey Quarter, Kilkenny, Kilkenny GAA chair PJ Kenny said that he was delighted to see the long-standing relationship with Tirlán.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Tirlán, an organisation that makes a huge contribution to the southeast of the country,” he said.

Hurling

Tirlán chair John Murphy also wished team manager Derek Lyng, the players and management the best for the season ahead.

He said that the association between the Avonmore brand and Kilkenny GAA is deep and enduring.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Kilkenny GAA teams.

“It’s a great association for Tirlàn as a 100% farmer-owned co-op and Avonmore as Ireland’s leading dairy brand. Deep roots in the community and a commitment to excellence are shared by both organisations.”

Read more

Will-ing to give his all for growth of hurling

No such thing as a divine right to victory

GAA clarifies position on community solar farms