Tirlán has announced that it will sponsor Kilkenny GAA for the 2025 GAA senior championship season.
Avonmore was the name on Kilkenny jerseys since 1994, with the brand’s owner Tirlán Co-operative added in 2024.
The Cats open their 2025 Leinster Championship season on 19 April with a home fixture against Galway.
Speaking at an event in Tirlán’s Collaboration Hub at Abbey Quarter, Kilkenny, Kilkenny GAA chair PJ Kenny said that he was delighted to see the long-standing relationship with Tirlán.
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Tirlán, an organisation that makes a huge contribution to the southeast of the country,” he said.
Hurling
Tirlán chair John Murphy also wished team manager Derek Lyng, the players and management the best for the season ahead.
He said that the association between the Avonmore brand and Kilkenny GAA is deep and enduring.
“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Kilkenny GAA teams.
“It’s a great association for Tirlàn as a 100% farmer-owned co-op and Avonmore as Ireland’s leading dairy brand. Deep roots in the community and a commitment to excellence are shared by both organisations.”
Read more
Will-ing to give his all for growth of hurling
No such thing as a divine right to victory
GAA clarifies position on community solar farms
Meath’s green fields inspired Mark to pursue career to protect the environment
Tirlán has announced that it will sponsor Kilkenny GAA for the 2025 GAA senior championship season.
Avonmore was the name on Kilkenny jerseys since 1994, with the brand’s owner Tirlán Co-operative added in 2024.
The Cats open their 2025 Leinster Championship season on 19 April with a home fixture against Galway.
Speaking at an event in Tirlán’s Collaboration Hub at Abbey Quarter, Kilkenny, Kilkenny GAA chair PJ Kenny said that he was delighted to see the long-standing relationship with Tirlán.
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Tirlán, an organisation that makes a huge contribution to the southeast of the country,” he said.
Hurling
Tirlán chair John Murphy also wished team manager Derek Lyng, the players and management the best for the season ahead.
He said that the association between the Avonmore brand and Kilkenny GAA is deep and enduring.
“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Kilkenny GAA teams.
“It’s a great association for Tirlàn as a 100% farmer-owned co-op and Avonmore as Ireland’s leading dairy brand. Deep roots in the community and a commitment to excellence are shared by both organisations.”
Read more
Will-ing to give his all for growth of hurling
No such thing as a divine right to victory
GAA clarifies position on community solar farms
Meath’s green fields inspired Mark to pursue career to protect the environment
SHARING OPTIONS: