Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Fair Deal farm charges cap still on – ICMSA
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Fair Deal farm charges cap still on – ICMSA

By on
Farm organisations are keeping pressure on the Government to put a ceiling on the nursing home charges applicable to family farms. Changes are due to be announced this month.
Farm organisations are keeping pressure on the Government to put a ceiling on the nursing home charges applicable to family farms. Changes are due to be announced this month.

ICMSA president John Comer has said that Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly committed to the proposed three year limit on charges applying to farm property under the Fair Deal nursing home support scheme.

Under current rules, a farmer entering a nursing home must pay 7.5% of the value of their farm every year to contribute to their care costs. The same applies to any business owner, with many are forced to sell the family farm or business to fund their nursing home care. The proposal would end this charge after three years, as is already the case for family homes or patients suffering a sudden illness.

“We will fully engage with the minister in the coming weeks to make sure that this commitment gets over any hurdles and if, and when, it comes to legislation in the Dáil, ICMSA will raise other issues such as the five-year ‘look back’ on assets,” Comer said. Farms transferred within the five years prior to their owner entering the scheme are currently subject to the charges.

Budget increase

Minister Daly had already supported the measure in a meeting with the IFA in September. The Fair Deal scheme’s allocation was increased by €9.7m in October’s budget and the minister said at the time that this would “support a new initiative for farm assets and small businesses”.

The Attorney General is now scrutinising the proposal for legal issues and the Irish Farmers Journal understand this will involve further consultations with farm organisations.

Minister Daly told the Dáil last month: “I am committed to this review of the position with regard to family farms and small businesses for the purposes of the financial assessment of the scheme and I hope to be able to clarify proposed changes before the end of this year.”

Read more

Fair Deal farming reform ‘nearing a resolution’ – Varadkar

Full coverage: Fair Deal scheme

More in News
Dairy drives 30% farm income jump – Teagasc
News
Dairy drives 30% farm income jump – Teagasc
By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
Irish agriculture needs clearer target – climate watchdog
News
Irish agriculture needs clearer target – climate watchdog
By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
BPS balancing payments begin
Schemes
BPS balancing payments begin
By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Dairy market 'rigged' and needs fixing - ICMSA chief
News
Dairy market 'rigged' and needs fixing - ICMSA chief
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Member
Glanbia general gushes with imperial blather
Dealer
Glanbia general gushes with imperial blather
By The Dealer on 29 November 2017
Member
Cavan contender for ICMSA deputy job
Dealer
Cavan contender for ICMSA deputy job
By The Dealer on 28 November 2017
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad

Place ad