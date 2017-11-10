Farming among reasons for NI to stay in single market – EU

The EU's position is that the only way to avoid a hard border is for Northern Ireland to stay in the single market and customs union.

A leaked EU paper argues that Northern Ireland must stay within the European and legal and trade framework after Brexit. Meanwhile, a veteran UK diplomat believes the UK can still remain in the EU.

According to a working paper circulated by the EU's Brexit negotiators this week and published by RTÉ, avoiding a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland requires "ensuring no emergence of regulatory divergence from those rules of the internal market and the customs union".

This is because "an important part of political, economic, security, societal and agricultural activity on the island of Ireland currently operates on a cross-border basis, underpinned by the joint EU membership of the UK and Ireland".

This is the key part of the EU Brexit Task Force working paper suggesting NI remain in the customs union & single market pic.twitter.com/wHMG9YFUu3 — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) 10 novembre 2017

In practice, ensuring no "regulatory divergence" means that Northern Ireland would continue to apply the rules of the EU's single market and customs union, effectively remaining part of these structures.

The clarification of the EU's position comes as a fresh round of Brexit talks between British and European officials is under way in Brussels.

Article 50 can be reversed – diplomat

Meanwhile, former UK ambassador to the EU Lord Kerr argues that the UK can still row back on Brexit "at any point in the process". Despite Prime Minister Theresa May triggering Article 50 of the European treaty on formally leaving the Union, Lord Kerr said that there were no legal provisions against a reversal of that decision until Brexit was fully effective. "We don't have to go if at any stage, within the two years, we decide we don't want to," he said.

In a speech to be delivered this Friday and published by the campaign group Open Britain, the veteran diplomat quoted An Taoiseach Lea Varadkar as saying: "The door remains open for the UK to stay in the EU." Lord Kerr added: "As new facts emerge, people are entitled to take a different view. And there's nothing in Article 50 to stop them."

Read more

Colm McCarthy: Brexit – something's got to give

Full coverage: Brexit