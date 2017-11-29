Fertility poor this year
By Journal Vet on 30 November 2017
Many of the factors that determine overall fertility performance are still controllable within the farm gate, writes Michael Sexton.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Dairy
By Lorcan Allen on 29 November 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 29 November 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
Improve slurry management and fertiliser value. Reduce crust and Odour.Save 45...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
Six fresian calved heifers for sale...
EBI130.Incalf to FR Bull calving Feb18. ...