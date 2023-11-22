Name: Owen Doran.

From: Castledermot, Co Kildare.

College: Institute of Technology Tralee.

Job title: Sales manager, Leinster Farm Machines.

“I completed the BEng in Agricultural Engineering at the Institute of Technology Tralee. As part of my final year project, I received a Helmut Claas Scholarship Award. This evolved into the sales manager role over the years. It was a great honour to meet Helmut Claas to be awarded the prize.

“After finishing my degree, I started work with Claas UK as a technical trainer for Jaguar and Greenline products at the Training Academy in Saxham. I was responsible for technical training of the technicians of the Claas dealer network across the UK and Ireland. Over the summer months, I was involved in the setup of new machines and some product support work.

“I moved home to Ireland in 2017 to start a role as a sales executive in Leinster Farm Machines. This role has evolved into the role as the sales manager over the years.

“I enjoy my role here with Leinster Farm. We have a great team of staff that all pull together when the pressure is on during the busy months.

“I find it an interesting job, as no two days are the same. We have a good variety of different products to offer our customers. We also deal with a wide variety of customers such as tillage farmers, silage contractors and livestock farmers.

“I think that the saying is true, ‘find a job that you enjoy, and you will never have to work a day in your life’.”