Summer is normally the quietest period for vets and suckler farmers but there are a number of important issues that can catch us out that we need to watch out for.

It is the time when we get the most performance from our suckler calves as they grow from baby calves into quality weanlings.

Planning for the future will ensure that we maximise the potential of these animals on our farms.

Vaccinations have become an integral part of disease control of these farms and planned management strategies to reduce disease and maximise performance along with a work life balance are now essential as many of our suckler farmers are part time.

1: Fly control

Flies are a vector for many diseases most commonly summer mastitis. Summer mastitis will cause dry cows and/or heifers to get very sick and sore.

It will affect performance and usually ends with the cow losing the infected quarter. This will have an adverse effect on that cow’s ability to rear a calf. Fertility can also be affected by summer mastitis and can result in loss of pregnancies.

Cows with calves at foot are less likely to be affected but it does happen. Flies are also a nuisance to the cattle and affect thrive. Tick control should also be considered, especially in known redwater areas. There are several topical products that can be used to control flies and ticks.

2: Clostridial disease

Clostridial disease is one of the biggest reasons for mortality in suckler calves and weanlings. The most recognised clostridial disease is blackleg but there are many more that all result in sudden death.

These diseases can affect cattle of any age, the younger animals are generally considered more susceptible. Vaccination against clostridial disease is very effective in controlling the disease.

It is recommended using a vaccine that covers as many of these clostridial diseases as possible. Two injections of vaccine should be administered with a gap between them according to manufacturer’s recommendations.

Clostridial disease is often associated with exposed soil but we see cases associated with open swards where fields have been reseeded and in some cases there is no obvious source of the disease.

Clostridial disease prevention.

3: Parasite control

Most parasites thrive very well in the same conditions that facilitate good grass growth. Warm wet weather will increase the challenge that stomach and lungworms have on animals. Liver and rumen fluke tend to become an issue in late summer/autumn.

Use dung samples to monitor for the presence of parasites but remember that they are not perfect. Monitor all animals, but especially calves and weanlings, for evidence of parasites such as lack of thrive, poor coat, scour or a cough. Regular weighing of calves would be the best early indicator of a parasite burden on the farm.

This is even more relevant in calf-to-beef systems where the calves tend to be more intensively grazed than in a single suckled cow system.

There are many risk factors for parasites but remember all farms are different and parasitic disease can be an issue anywhere.

Sign up for a free parasite TASAH with your vet to get advice on how best to manage parasites on your farm.

Parasite control is critical during summer months.

4: Fertility

Remember that getting a cow per calf per year is critical to drive the profit on your farm. Key drivers to achieve this target are getting cows and heifers in calf to an appropriate bull early.

Watch out for cows not showing signs of heat and investigate any not showing such signs. Scan cows and heifers early to confirm pregnancy and to allow time for intervention.

Consider the use of synchronisation regimes to allow use of AI and an appropriate bull for each cow.

Synchronisation programme results have improved dramatically in the last few years and allow a much more farmer-friendly method for using AI and also allow for a planned calving season.

Watch out for repeats that could indicate an issue with the stock bull. Any issue with the bull such as lameness will adversely affect his fertility.

Get the bull fertility tested early if there are any concerns.

5. Pneumonia prevention

Pneumonia will be the biggest cause of mortality in suckler calves in the autumn. We should consider how best to reduce the impact of this by planning our prevention strategies over the summer.

This can be divided into several categories, stress-free weaning with meal feeding before and after weaning. Care should be taken to feed an appropriate ration at the right rate with no abrupt changes.

Sudden changes can lead to ruminal acidosis which can result in liver abscesses. Lungworm control is essential and normally becomes an issue in later summer as burdens build up on the grass. Watch for coughing as the first sign and dose as soon as you see symptoms.

Plan your vaccination regime. There are several good options on the market. Talk to your vet about the best option for your farm.