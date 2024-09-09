Cork/Munster traffic: blue route

Traffic travelling northbound on the M8 will exit at Junction 4 (Johnstown, Urlingford) and proceed onto R439 where they will travel to Durrow, Co Laois.

From Durrow, traffic will continue forward onto the N77 to Abbeyleix. In Abbeyleix, traffic will turn right onto the R425 to Ballyroan village, continue forward to Cashel Cross bearing right onto R427 to Money Cross and will proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated blue car parks on the left- and right-hand side of the R427.

Dublin/Leinster/northern traffic: purple route

Traffic travelling southbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 15 Cappakeel, Co Laois, proceed left onto the L3930 and travel to Vicarstown. In Vicarstown, it will turn right onto R427 and travel towards Stradbally, Co Laois.

At Garrans Cross, traffic will turn right, continue for approximately 1.6km and then turn left at Buddock Cross proceeding onto Abels Corner, Stradbally where it will turn right onto N80 and immediately left onto the R427. Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated purple car parks.

Traffic travelling northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 17 Togher, Portlaoise and proceed left onto N77 towards Portlaoise town.

Limerick/Kerry/southwest traffic: brown route

Traffic will be diverted right at Meelick onto the L6310 where it will turn right onto the R426 and onto Sheffield Cross. At Sheffield junction, traffic will turn right again and proceed onto Money Cross to parking beside the event grounds. Traffic travelling northbound on the R445 (old N7) will be diverted back onto the M7 at Junction 18 where it will proceed to parking with the rest of the traffic.

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated brown car parks just beside the event grounds.

Southeast/Carlow direction: yellow route

Traffic travelling from Carlow and the southeast will travel through Simmons Mill crossroads on the N80 and continue forward towards Stradbally town.

Traffic will turn left off the N80 at St Joseph’s Cemetery and advance onto Timogue Cross, where it will continue through crossroads to L7835 (one-way system). Traffic will proceed to parking beside the event grounds in the yellow car park.

Southeast/Kilkenny direction: grey route

Traffic travelling from Kilkenny or the southeast kilkenny along the N78 will turn left at Newtown crossroads and continue forward along the R430 to The Swan. Just outside The Swan village, traffic will turn right onto the R426 and continue to Timahoe village. In Timahoe, traffic will continue through the village on the R426 towards Money Cross. At Loughteague Lane, traffic will turn right onto L78354. Traffic will proceed to parking by turning right off the L7837 into the grey car park beside the event.

West/ northwest traffic: green route

Traffic travelling from the west/northwest on the N80 will proceed to Mountmellick town.

Approaching the town, traffic will take a left onto the L20972 and continue on this road to take a right onto the L423. Traffic will join the R422 and travel as far as Kennels Cross, Emo, Co Laois.

At Kennels Cross, traffic will turn right onto R419 and travel forward to the R445 (Old Dublin Road), turn right and proceed towards Ballydavis, Portlaoise.

Drivers will then go through two roundabouts on the R445 towards Rathbrennan, Portlaoise where traffic will turn left onto the R425 travelling forward to Bloomfield Cross.

At Bloomfield Cross, traffic will turn left onto N80 and proceed to Dysart, where it will turn right onto a one-way system along the L6772 as far as Ratheniska village. Traffic will proceed to parking in the green car park.