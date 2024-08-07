What’s on in the poultry tent?

At the Tullamore Show there is a marquee that you often hear before you see it and that’s the poultry tent.

This unique tent is alive and well with the finest birds in the country.

The visitors that are lucky to experience the vibrant colours, the cackling, the cooing and amazing spectacle of the Tullamore Show poultry tent will bring home memories and pictures for years to come. For competitors the prestigious Connolly Red Mills All-Ireland will draw poultry breeders from the four corners of Ireland to claim the bragging rights and rosettes on the day.

Poultry studio

For the first time ever, winners will have their photos taken by professional photographer and poultry enthusiast Ciara Sweeney at her poultry studio. Come along and experience for yourself the hustle and bustle of the Tullamore Show Poultry marquee.

Sugar, spice and all things nice in Tullamore cookery section

The cookery section is really a baking marquee displaying the finest of buns, breads, cakes, tarts and desserts.

This section is indebted to its main sponsor Odlums and local sponsors.

The highlight of the day is the final of the Odlums All-Ireland Home Baking Championship with qualifiers from shows all around the country.

The Odlums Youth All-Ireland just proves the art of baking is alive and well and nurtured with the youth.

Celebrity chef

Odlums prove their dedication to Tullamore Show with Aisling Larkin the celebrity chef giving three baking demonstrations in the Odlums pavilion. Spectators queue to get into this marquee to acquire baking skills from the Odlums ambassador.

Crafts and needlework

In this marquee you will see some of the most intricate work whether it’s in sewing, cross stitch, knitting, crochet and the most amazing display of patchwork quilts.

The standard in all these classes is always very high in youth and adult sections. The Lego classes are very popular for the youth and adults and in the general crafts you could see anything on view.