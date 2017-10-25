France and Ireland share a real concern on Mercosur for farming – Varadkar

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with French president Emanuel Macron on Tuesday. Mercosur and Brexit were on the agenda.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and French president Emmanuel Macron both share a real concern about the impact to agriculture the Mercosur trade deal will have in Ireland and France, according to the Taoiseach.

In a Twitter video, posted after he met with the French leader on Tuesday, Varadkar said: “[We] spoke about Mercosur, both of us are in favour of a trade deal with those South American countries but we share a real concern about the impact on agriculture on our countries, particularly beef farmers.

“We’re very much aligned on that and agreed to work together.”

Brexit

Also on the agenda at the meeting was Brexit.

“We also spoke about Brexit and I had the opportunity once again to explain to a European president the really unique issues that Ireland faces with regard to Brexit.

“For so many European countries, it’s just about the financial settlement. For us, it’s about so much more; it’s about citizens’ rights, it’s about borders, it’s about a new wedge between North and South and it’s about a real opportunity to talk to him about that.”

The Taoiseach said that he thinks Ireland “has a real friend in president Macron and a real friend in France, which, of course, will be the country in Europe closest to us after Brexit”.

