Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
France and Ireland share a real concern on Mercosur for farming – Varadkar
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

France and Ireland share a real concern on Mercosur for farming – Varadkar

By on
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with French president Emanuel Macron on Tuesday. Mercosur and Brexit were on the agenda.
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with French president Emanuel Macron on Tuesday. Mercosur and Brexit were on the agenda.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and French president Emmanuel Macron both share a real concern about the impact to agriculture the Mercosur trade deal will have in Ireland and France, according to the Taoiseach.

In a Twitter video, posted after he met with the French leader on Tuesday, Varadkar said: “[We] spoke about Mercosur, both of us are in favour of a trade deal with those South American countries but we share a real concern about the impact on agriculture on our countries, particularly beef farmers.

“We’re very much aligned on that and agreed to work together.”

Brexit

Also on the agenda at the meeting was Brexit.

“We also spoke about Brexit and I had the opportunity once again to explain to a European president the really unique issues that Ireland faces with regard to Brexit.

“For so many European countries, it’s just about the financial settlement. For us, it’s about so much more; it’s about citizens’ rights, it’s about borders, it’s about a new wedge between North and South and it’s about a real opportunity to talk to him about that.”

The Taoiseach said that he thinks Ireland “has a real friend in president Macron and a real friend in France, which, of course, will be the country in Europe closest to us after Brexit”.

Read more

’Brexit an opportunity for Ireland to strengthen European links

WTO angle on Mercosur discussions

More in News
Glanbia Ireland to offer product on Global Dairy Trade
News
Glanbia Ireland to offer product on Global Dairy Trade
By Amy Forde on 25 October 2017
Member
Hard Brexit collapse in agri-food trade to trigger Irish recession – study
News
Hard Brexit collapse in agri-food trade to trigger Irish recession – study
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
Member
Shares soar in FBD post Ophelia
News
Shares soar in FBD post Ophelia
By Eoin Lowry on 25 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Hard Brexit collapse in agri-food trade to trigger Irish recession – study
News
Hard Brexit collapse in agri-food trade to trigger Irish recession – study
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
Member
France to base food prices on farmers' production costs
International
France to base food prices on farmers' production costs
By Thomas Hubert on 23 October 2017
UK food prices reach four-year high
News
UK food prices reach four-year high
By Eoin Lowry on 23 October 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad