‘Brexit an opportunity for Ireland to strengthen European links’

The European Commissioner for Transport, Violeta Bulc, addressed the Houses of the Oireachtas in terms of Brexit and what it means for transport links.

The UK leaving the EU is an opportunity for Ireland to strengthen its links with its European partners, the European Commissioner for Transport, Violeta Bulc has said.

Speaking to the Houses of the Oireachtas on Thursday, she said: “As Transport Commissioner I am aware of the concerns facing Ireland as a small open economy.

“How to handle all the transport sector challenges in the North/South co-operation context that will come about as a result of the UK’s withdrawal?

“What will happen to hauliers at the border with the North? Will Irish exporters be able to travel through the UK to get to the rest of the EU?

“Will the hundreds of weekly flights between Ireland and Britain be able to continue unhindered?”

She said that there are many questions, and at the moment, the answers are not clear-cut.

Preparation is key

Commissioner Bulc said that while the outcome and the timelines around Brexit are still uncertain, there is a need to be prepared for the moment when the UK will become a third country, on 30 March 2019.

“In the weeks to come we will inform stakeholders of what this new reality may mean for their business or for their personal situation. And we will offer advice and where possible solutions in order to minimise the adverse impact.

“Being prepared is a common responsibility, with each playing its part. I am pleased that your government has just launched a €300m scheme to help small business cope with Brexit.

“This is a good example of what we need to be prepared.”

Commissioner Bulc encouraged the Irish authorities to think about where investment might be needed.

“I want Irish connectivity with the rest of the EU to be maintained and reinforced.

“I can assure you that my services and I will be on hand to provide the necessary assistance.”

