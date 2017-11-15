Glyphosate: 'must we shoot ourselves in the foot to prove the gun is loaded?'
By Andy Doyle on 16 November 2017
While the loss of glyphosate would heavily affect farming, the ongoing debate outlines the hypocrisy of EU systems and spells big problems for pesticide use in the long-term.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Tillage
By Patrick Donohoe on 13 November 2017
By Andy Doyle on 15 November 2017
By Andy Doyle on 13 November 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 14 November 2017
By Letters to the Editor on 14 November 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 15 November 2017
KRONE TURBO 3500 SILAGE WAGANGOOD CLEAN WAGANYEAR 1988IDEAL FOR DAIR...
KRONE TITAN 6/48 GL SILAGE WAGANGOOD CLEAN MACHINEIDEAL FOR DAIRY FARMER...
2007 ZAM-M 3000 ULTRAVERY HIGH SPECPAINTWORK VERY GOODCOVERBOUND...
2002 ZA-M MAXIS 15002 EXTENSIONSNICE CLEAN SPINNERCOVERBOUNDRY S...
2009 ZA-X 902 PERFECTNICE CLEAN SPINNERCOVERYEAR 20091 X EXTENSI...