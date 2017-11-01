Grain markets heavily influenced by Russian and Ukrainian production
By Andy Doyle on 02 November 2017
The huge expansion in grain production in Russia and Ukraine has fundamentally changed the dynamics of global grain trading.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Tillage
By Pat O'Toole on 01 November 2017
By Andy Doyle on 01 November 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 01 November 2017
Related Stories
By Ciarán Lenehan on 25 October 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 01 November 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 25 October 2017
Master 27ton drier,2004,cleaner,intake hopper and fully serviced.Genuine inquire...
THINKING OF CHANGING YOUR COMBINE ???LOOKING FOR A DEMONSTATION OR A QUOTE ?...
PRICE DROPOut of Season deal1990 TX 34 C/W 17FT HEADERPERFECT WORKIN...