Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
In pictures: steady trade for quality cattle at Balla Mart
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

In pictures: steady trade for quality cattle at Balla Mart

By on
Saturday’s sale at Balla Mart saw a smaller entry of cattle on offer. The trade was still strong for all good-quality cattle.
Saturday’s sale at Balla Mart saw a smaller entry of cattle on offer. The trade was still strong for all good-quality cattle.

There were fewer heavy heifers on offer than previous weeks, but bidding was brisk for all quality heavy types.

This 375kg Limousin cross heifer born June 2016 sold for €890 (€2.37/kg).

Those over 600kg sold mainly from €600 to €700 over the weight and to over €800 along with the weight for top-quality heifers.

Forward store heifers from 500kg to 600kg were a good trade, but again numbers available were not very high. Prices ranged mainly from €550 to €650 over the weight.

This 455kg Simmental cross heifer born October 2015 sold for €960 (€2.11/kg).

The trade for plainer types of heifers was slow at times, and as a result some sellers opted not to sell.

The bullock ring saw a steady trade once again. There were plenty of buyers still active for all quality lots, but like heifers, overall numbers of forward bullocks were back on recent weeks.

This 390kg Belgian Blue cross heifer born May 2016 sold for €880 (€2.26/kg).

Good-quality Charolais and Limousin cattle were once again met with the strongest demand. Those over 600kg sold mainly from €700 to €800 over the weight, with average-quality types selling from €600 to €700 over.

This 375kg Limousin cross heifer born January 2017 sold for €945 (€2.52/kg).

Those from 500kg to 600kg sold mainly from €550 to €650 over the weight for the average bullock, with U grades making up to €800 over.

This 365kg Charolais cross heifer born July 2016 sold for €890 (€2.44/kg).

Bullocks from 400kg to 500kg sold mainly from €550 to €650 over, with most selling for more than €600 over the weight. Again, better-quality types made from €700 over and upwards.

These three Limousin cross bulls born September 2016 and weighing 348kg on average sold for €950 each (€2.73/kg).

This Limousin cross bullock born April 2016 and weighing 500kg sold for €1,170 (€2.34/kg).

This pair of Charolais cross bullocks born June 2016 and weighing 373kg on average sold for €920 each (€2.47/kg).

This Charolais cross bullock born May 2017 and weighing 380kg was bid to €1,000 (€2.63/kg) but not sold.

Read more

In pictures: another lively trade for quality cattle at Balla

Watch: €4,200 for in-calf beef heifer – but dairy stock not so fancied

More in Beef
Member
Calf scour: what to be on the look out for
Management
Calf scour: what to be on the look out for
By Kieran Mailey on 01 December 2017
Member
Spanish exports to third countries boosting its import demand
News
Spanish exports to third countries boosting its import demand
By Darren Carty on 01 December 2017
Member
Watch: munching kale and housing continues at Tullamore Farm
Management
Watch: munching kale and housing continues at Tullamore Farm
By Adam Woods on 30 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
90% of farmers report a fodder shortfall of 35%
News
90% of farmers report a fodder shortfall of 35%
By Nathan Tuffy on 02 December 2017
Member
Agri tech: the farming apps you can't do without
Agri Technology
Agri tech: the farming apps you can't do without
By Contributor on 24 November 2017
Member
Top tips for feeding late-season silage
Management
Top tips for feeding late-season silage
By Kieran Mailey on 01 December 2017
Angus Bull
PBR, 3.5 yo, 5 star bull, easy calver, very docile, calves can be seen. IBR and...
View ad
2 CF52 BRED CHAROLAIS BULLS
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
View ad
GPZ Polled Hereford Pedigree Bull 5 Star For Sale
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
View ad
Full French Pedigree Registered Limousin Bull- 15 months
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...
View ad

Place ad