In pictures: steady trade for quality cattle at Balla Mart

Saturday’s sale at Balla Mart saw a smaller entry of cattle on offer. The trade was still strong for all good-quality cattle.

There were fewer heavy heifers on offer than previous weeks, but bidding was brisk for all quality heavy types.

This 375kg Limousin cross heifer born June 2016 sold for €890 (€2.37/kg).

Those over 600kg sold mainly from €600 to €700 over the weight and to over €800 along with the weight for top-quality heifers.

Forward store heifers from 500kg to 600kg were a good trade, but again numbers available were not very high. Prices ranged mainly from €550 to €650 over the weight.

This 455kg Simmental cross heifer born October 2015 sold for €960 (€2.11/kg).

The trade for plainer types of heifers was slow at times, and as a result some sellers opted not to sell.

The bullock ring saw a steady trade once again. There were plenty of buyers still active for all quality lots, but like heifers, overall numbers of forward bullocks were back on recent weeks.

This 390kg Belgian Blue cross heifer born May 2016 sold for €880 (€2.26/kg).

Good-quality Charolais and Limousin cattle were once again met with the strongest demand. Those over 600kg sold mainly from €700 to €800 over the weight, with average-quality types selling from €600 to €700 over.

This 375kg Limousin cross heifer born January 2017 sold for €945 (€2.52/kg).

Those from 500kg to 600kg sold mainly from €550 to €650 over the weight for the average bullock, with U grades making up to €800 over.

This 365kg Charolais cross heifer born July 2016 sold for €890 (€2.44/kg).

Bullocks from 400kg to 500kg sold mainly from €550 to €650 over, with most selling for more than €600 over the weight. Again, better-quality types made from €700 over and upwards.

These three Limousin cross bulls born September 2016 and weighing 348kg on average sold for €950 each (€2.73/kg).

This Limousin cross bullock born April 2016 and weighing 500kg sold for €1,170 (€2.34/kg).

This pair of Charolais cross bullocks born June 2016 and weighing 373kg on average sold for €920 each (€2.47/kg).

This Charolais cross bullock born May 2017 and weighing 380kg was bid to €1,000 (€2.63/kg) but not sold.

