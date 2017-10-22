Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: butter and Brexit

Sign in to your account
By on
In the news today, 23 October, two men die in separate farm accidents, butter demand to remain stable and more on Brexit
Weather forecast

Early on Monday, the last of the rain and drizzle will clear from eastern counties, Met Éireann has said.

Some showers are forecast for the afternoon, mainly in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures will range between 14°C and 17°C with moderate southwest breezes.

In the news

  • Gardaí in Cork and Wicklow are investigating two separate farm accidents which resulted in farm fatalities.
  • Though there has been much focus on the border with Northern Ireland in the context of Brexit, an east-west solution is also needed to cater for the trade of Irish beef and cheese into Britain.
  • The demand for butter is expected to remain stable into 2018, according to the latest short-term outlook from the European Commission.
  • Whether it was heifers or bulls, the Charolais breed helped underpin the trade at Carrigallen Mart on Saturday.
  • The ESB has helped put electricity back in the homes of more than 360,000 premises since ex-hurricane Ophelia and it said it could not have been done without the help of farmers.

    • Coming up

  • Weekly weather.

    • What’s on

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    Place ad