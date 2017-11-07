Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: climate reaction, GDT and antibiotics

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 7 November 2017.
  • Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten has expressed concern at the Citizen’s Assembly’s proposal to impose a carbon tax on farmers.
  • Dairy commodity prices are under pressure as the GDT recorded its third consecutive decline.
  • Ornua’s Spanish factory has been damaged by a fire.
  • The World Health Organisation has called on farmers to stop using antibiotics in healthy animals because of antimicrobial resistance risks.
  • The Department of Agriculture views the European Commission’s draft for the next CAP positively, but doesn’t believe the 2020 deadline will be met.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Martin Feerick feeding cattle silage on his mixed farm at Kilquaine, Craughwell, Co Galway. David Ruffles

    More in News
    Member
    Department optimistic about next CAP – but not until 2023
    News
    Department optimistic about next CAP – but not until 2023
    By Thomas Hubert on 07 November 2017
    Teagasc rejigs advisory managers
    News
    Teagasc rejigs advisory managers
    By Thomas Hubert on 07 November 2017
    World health body recommends end to preventative antibiotics use
    News
    World health body recommends end to preventative antibiotics use
    By Thomas Hubert on 07 November 2017
