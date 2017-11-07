Sign in to your account
Department optimistic about next CAP – but not until 2023

By on
The Government looks positively on the proposals for the EU's next Common Agricultural Policy as they emerge from Brussels, but officials quizzed by the Oireachtas doubted the 2020 target date.
