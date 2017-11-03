Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: scammer jailed, child injured and sheep sale
By Thomas Hubert on 03 November 2017
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 3 November 2017.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:
Six-month-old, March-born calves at Tullamore Farm, Co Offaly. Ramona Farrelly
More in News
By Amy Forde on 03 November 2017
By Contributor on 03 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 03 November 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 02 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 02 November 2017
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...