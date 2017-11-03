Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: scammer jailed, child injured and sheep sale

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 3 November 2017.
  • A man convicted of selling stolen livestock trailers on DoneDeal has been jailed.
  • A six-year-old boy is in hospital following an accident on a Co Laois farm.
  • Top-quality ewe lambs sold from €110 to €118 at Thursday evening’s sale at Ballinasloe Mart.
  • LIC bulls have tested negative for M. bovis after fears were raised over the disease in September.
  • Get ready for a bright, but cold weekend.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Six-month-old, March-born calves at Tullamore Farm, Co Offaly. Ramona Farrelly

