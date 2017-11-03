Child seriously injured in farm accident
By Thomas Hubert on 03 November 2017
A six-year-old boy is in hospital following an accident on a Co Laois farm on Thursday.
Gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal that officers in Abbeyleix were investigating a farm accident that occurred around 4.30pm on Thursday.
The boy was seriously injured in Rathdowney, Co Laois, and removed to Tallaght hospital where his condition was described as stable. The Health and Safety Authority has been notified of the incident.
Local media reports suggest that the child may have been run over by a jeep.
Children account for 12% of all deaths on Irish farms. In the last 10 years, there have been 24 fatal farm accidents involving children.
More in News
By Amy Forde on 03 November 2017
By Contributor on 03 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 03 November 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 23 October 2017
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...