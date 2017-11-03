Child seriously injured in farm accident

A six-year-old boy is in hospital following an accident on a Co Laois farm on Thursday.

Gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal that officers in Abbeyleix were investigating a farm accident that occurred around 4.30pm on Thursday.

The boy was seriously injured in Rathdowney, Co Laois, and removed to Tallaght hospital where his condition was described as stable. The Health and Safety Authority has been notified of the incident.

Local media reports suggest that the child may have been run over by a jeep.

Children account for 12% of all deaths on Irish farms. In the last 10 years, there have been 24 fatal farm accidents involving children.

