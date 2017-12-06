Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: snow warning and Macra

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 6 December 2017.
In the news

  • Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow nationwide snow and ice warning from Thursday through Friday.
  • A new Tipperary north IFA chair has been elected.
  • The Irish Grain Growers group has hit back at Diageo after the company issued a statement following a growersâ€™ protest outside Guinness Storehouse on Monday.
  • Macra president James Healy believes that the organisation must work on including new members of the Irish community.
  • In this weekâ€™s podcast we hear from a farmer who has switched to solar, Lakelands Dairiesâ€™ CEO gives his thoughts on the future milk price and grain growersâ€™ protest outside Guinness.

    • Photo of the day

    Dairy farmer, Richard Duff, Ballyknocken, Portlaoise, dosing nine-month-old weanlings with a top up dose for worms. \ Ramona Farrelly

    Weekly podcast: solar, dairy markets and the future of agri exports
    News
    Weekly podcast: solar, dairy markets and the future of agri exports
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 December 2017
    GP in south Dublin actively promoting anti-meat agenda
    News
    GP in south Dublin actively promoting anti-meat agenda
    By The Dealer on 06 December 2017
    Member
    Charolais heifer sells for â‚¬4,900 in Raphoe
    News
    Charolais heifer sells for â‚¬4,900 in Raphoe
    By Contributor on 06 December 2017
