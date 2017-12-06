Weekly podcast: solar, dairy markets and the future of agri exports

In this week's podcast we hear from a farmer who has switched to solar, Lakelands Dairies CEO with his thoughts on the future milk price and grain growers protest outside Guinness.

The Irish Grain Growers staged its second protest at Dublin’s Guinness brewery this week. Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Amy Forde was there.

President of Macra na Feirme James Healy outlines the organisation’s Strategic Plan for the future and the need to retain young people in rural communities.

At the Food Wise 2025 conference, agribusiness specialist Lorcan Allen asked John Moloney, chairman of the strategy’s committee, about the future of Irish agri food

Micheal Hanley, CEO of Lakeland Dairies spoke to news correspondent Hannah Quinn Mulligan about handling the increased milk output and whether farmers could expect the good milk price to continue in 2018.

Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Thomas Hubert met vegetable grower and packer Tommy O’Shea, who installed nearly 1,000 solar panels on the roofs of his farm’s buildings.

The increase in the national dairy beef is driving carcass quality down, and as the weekly kill exceeds 40,000 Paul Nolan of Dawn Meats chats to Hannah Quinn Mulligan

Anne O’Donoghue from the Irish Country Living team spoke to news correspondent Thomas Hubert about the issue of homelessness in rural Ireland.

