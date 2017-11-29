Kerry Foods and Dawn Meats scoop Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards

Dawn Meats, Kerry Foods and Monaghan Mushrooms took home awards at the Bord Bia Food and Drink Industry Awards on Wednesday.

Denis O’Riordan of Kerry Foods was presented with the inaugural ‘Industry Champion’ award at the Bord Bia Food and Drink Industry Awards in the RDS, Dublin on Wednesday.

O’Riordan received the award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to delivering global success for the Cheestrings brand.

More than 300 Irish food and drink industry leaders gathered for the awards ceremony, which honoured the most progressive and ambitious businesses in Ireland’s thriving food and drink industry.

The award winners, encompassing some of Ireland’s best known brands, family businesses and export successes, included Diageo; Butlers Chocolates; The Happy Pear; Gallagher’s Bakery; Silver Hill Farm; Dawn Meats; Kerry Foods; Monaghan Mushrooms and Pip & Pear.

Branding award winner: Diageo for Baileys

Diageo received the branding award for showcasing excellence in repositioning the Bailey’s brand from the niche liqueur category considered a seasonal offering to the growing ‘premium treat’ category.

The strategy, founded on a deep insight into the psychology of everyday ‘treats’, resulted in global revenue turning around in 2016 from a five-year rolling decline to +5% volume growth uplift.

Consumer Insight award winner: Butlers Chocolate

Butlers Chocolate was awarded the consumer insight award for excellence in consumer centered marketing which led to the development of a super-premium range, Butlers Platinum Collection.

Informed by an in-depth study, the product offers a unique experience centered around the ritual of opening a box of chocolates resulting in sales in over 15 countries.

Digital Marketing award winner: The Happy Pear

The Happy Pear received the digital marketing award for demonstrating how the company has embraced authentic digital campaigns to create a powerful ‘movement’ which is driving the business.

The company continues to increase its loyal following on social media which has grown by a third from almost 600,000 followers to over 800,000.

Entrepreneurial award winner: Gallagher’s Bakery

Gallagher’s Bakery, based in Donegal, received the entrepreneurial award for the company’s foresight in identifying, researching and developing a successful offering for the gluten-free market.

This vision has driven huge success for the business which has grown from employing 65 people in 2011 to 305 direct employees in 2017, with a further 40 expected by early 2018.

By the end of the decade, it expects to have products available in every one of the top 20 retailers in the USA and Europe.

Export award (smaller business - under €100m) winner: Silver Hill Foods

Silver Hill Foods, a premium producer of duck and duck products in Monaghan, was awarded this export award for demonstrating a well thought out and executed strategy for capturing the export market.

This has driven strategic growth in its highest margin export business, the retail and Chinese markets. The company currently supplies 24 countries all over the world.

Export award (bigger business – over €100m) winner: Kerry Foods for Cheestrings

Kerry Foods won an export award for its distribution and promotional strategies to support the export and growth of the Cheestrings brand which is now available to more than 350m consumers across 10 European markets.

The success of this strategy is widely recognised and Cheestrings now has a brand value of more than €100m per annum.

Innovation award winner: Pip & Pear

The innovation award went to Pip & Pear who demonstrated an impressive and well thought out marketing strategy to create a new category within the baby food sector for chilled fresh baby food.

The company demonstrated a consumer-focussed approach to developing a new product based on a core insight that parents want to feed their baby the best.

Sustainability award winner: Dawn Meats

Dawn Meats received the sustainability award for the development of a sustainability strategy in conjunction with key stakeholders including farmers and customers.

A member of Origin Green, Dawn Meats is a second-generation family owned Irish company with operations in nine European countries marketing quality beef and lamb products to over 40 countries.

Sustainability, Project Impact award: Monaghan Mushrooms

Monaghan Mushrooms received the sustainability, project impact award for successfully demonstrating that the business is at the technical and environmental forefront of the mushroom business.

The results of their sustainability efforts has led them to develop a vitamin D enriched mushroom which benefits both the customer and environment simultaneously.

Trailblazers

The awards were presented by Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, who said: “Bord Bia’s Food and Drink Awards provide us with an opportunity to acknowledge the trailblazers in the Irish food and drink industry who have proven their commitment and ambition to drive the sector forward.

“These companies have demonstrated excellence and innovation in their use of marketing principles and consumer insight and provide an example of best practice which new and emerging businesses can aspire to.

“I would like to congratulate and applaud all nine companies for their vision and determination to succeed which is helping us to develop the positive reputation for Irish food and drink on the global market.”

Announcing the award winners, Tara McCarthy, CEO, Bord Bia said “Denis O’Riordan, known as ‘Mr Cheestrings’ among his colleagues in Kerry Foods, is one of the pioneers of best practice marketing in Ireland. He is recognised as being the leading force behind the international success of Cheestrings, which is now available to some 350 million people across Europe.

“Denis has served as a mentor and a role model for how to take a food brand from concept to global presence by embedding consumer and market insight in the business.

“This has led to him receiving accolades across Europe and of course here at home.”

